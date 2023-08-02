Marcelo in tears at horror injury for Sanchez

[Source: Reuters]

Fluminense’s former Brazil international Marcelo was sent off in tears after his lunge at Luciano Sanchez during a Copa Libertadores match in Buenos Aires left the Argentinos Jrs defender with a horrific injury on Tuesday.

Marcelo was dribbling past Sanchez when his leading foot went past the ball and caught the Argentine high on the shin with force. The Argentinos player’s leg buckled underneath him at a shocking angle, leaving him lying in agony on the pitch.

Sanchez, who was taken to a nearby medical clinic for treatment, suffered a dislocated left knee, Argentinos said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Today I had a very difficult moment on the pitch,” Marcelo posted on Instagram.

“I unintentionally injured a fellow player. I want to wish him the best possible recovery. All the strength in the world.”

His Brazilian club also posted a supportive message on social media.