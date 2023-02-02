Man United makes Carabao Cup final

[Source: BBC]

It will be a Manchester United and Newcastle United final in the Carabao Cup later this month.

This follows Man United’s 2-0 semi-final victory over Nottingham Forest today.

Substitute Anthony Martial scored from 10 yards out after 73 minutes before Fred added a second from close range to secure their final spot.

United have not won a trophy since their Europa League success under Jose Mourinho in 2017 and have since lost in both the FA Cup final in 2018 and Europa League final in 2021.