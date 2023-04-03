Man United hold players-only meeting after "unacceptable" loss

[Source: Manchester United/Twitter]]

Frustrated Manchester United players held a meeting without manager Erik ten Hag after they were humbled in a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United this morning.

This is according to Luke Shaw who gave a brutally honest assessment of his team.

Newcastle leapfrogged Man United into third in the Premier League standings, and exacted a measure of revenge over their visitors after a 2-0 loss to them in the League Cup final in February.

Article continues after advertisement

They made it right in fine fashion, outmatching their opponents in virtually every position on the pitch.

Manchester United’s poor performance was tough to stomach, according to a visibly angry Shaw, especially coming after the international break.

The defeat means Manchester United are fourth in the standings, only a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race to seal a spot in next season’s Champions League.