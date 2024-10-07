Man United earns draw at Villa

[Source: BBC]

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hope a battling draw at Aston Villa will relieve the fierce scrutiny of his position.

The club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance at Villa Park to see United at least show some of the resilience that was missing in the collapse at home to Tottenham and the defensive solidity lacking in Porto in the Europa League.

Ten Hag turned to the veteran duo of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans to add some steel, although he lost the England defender to injury right on half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

Marcus Rashford twice tested Villa keeper Emi Martinez while United captain Bruno Fernandes came closest with a second half free-kick that bounced back off the bar at the Holte End. Substitute Antony also forced Martinez into an acrobatic save from long range.

United keeper Andre Onana was relatively untroubled, although he did well to athletically push away a power drive from Villa midfield man Youri Tielemans.

Ten Hag must now hope Ratcliffe and the rest of United’s watching hierarchy saw