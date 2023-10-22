Man United beat Sheffield United to secure back-to-back wins

[Source: Reuters]

Scott McTominay scored his third goal in two games and Diogo Dalot netted the winner in Manchester United’s 2-1 Premier League victory at Sheffield United to secure their first back-to-back wins of the season.

On a solemn day for United following the death of club great Bobby Charlton, Erik ten Hag’s side climbed to eighth in the standings on 15 points after nine games. Sheffield United are bottom with one point.

McTominay, who scored two last-gasp goals in United’s 2-1 win over Brentford two weeks ago, volleyed home in the 28th minute. The Scot’s handball six minutes later, however, led to Oli McBurnie’s penalty which he slotted past keeper Andre Onana.

Dalot scored from 25 yards out in the 77th minute with a fine strike which keeper Wes Foderingham could only get his fingertips to, bringing the Manchester fans to their feet chanting “There’s only one Bobby Charlton!”

Manchester United players wore black armbands and captain Bruno Fernandes placed a wreath onto the Bramall Lane pitch in memory of Charlton who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the club’s history. Charlton died at the age of 86.

For swaths of the first half, the Blades looked nothing like a bottom team. They put Onana to work early when Cameron Archer’s hard shot from just outside the 18-yard box sailed between Maguire’s legs and was pushed away by a diving Onana.

McBurnie said narrow losses have been the story of Sheffield’s season.

Man United had numerous near-misses including Fernandes’ free kick that cleared the wall but clanged off the crossbar just before the break.

Rasmus Hojlund had a point-blank shot in first-half injury time on a deflected shot from Marcus Rashford, but Foderingam smothered the effort.

Rashford’s left-footed shot that hit the far post after the break had Manchester fans groaning, the first of numerous second-half chances for the visitors who peppered Sheffield’s net in the closing minutes.

The Blades were missing long-serving defender Chris Basham, who suffered a gruesome leg injury two weeks earlier.