Maivunidawa powers Mini Kulas to final

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Under-15 girl’s development side has booked a spot in the OFC Under-15 tournament final after edging Tahiti 1-0 in Ba today.

Tarusila Maivunidawa scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute after dribbling past three defenders.

The Mini Kulas went into the match needing only a draw or a win to secure a place in the final.

Fiji now progress to the final and face the winner from Group A, which will be decided tomorrow between New Caledonia and Solomon Islands.

The final will take place next Tuesday at 4pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.