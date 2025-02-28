Liverpool opens 13-point lead

[ Source: Reuters ]

Liverpool has opened up a 13-point lead in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United as closest pursuers Arsenal played out a nil-all stalemate at Nottingham Forest yesterday.

If the weekend’s results appeared to have given Liverpool one hand on the trophy, the team now seem unstoppable.

Liverpool have come through a testing run of fixtures with a draw away at Aston Villa followed by wins against Manchester City and now Newcastle and only a calamitous slump can deny the club a 20th English league title.

The Liverpool side now have 67 points from 28 games with Arsenal on 54, albeit having one game in hand. Forest have 48 points.

Manchester City climbed back into the top four as Erling Haaland scored the only goal at Tottenham Hotspur.

