Liverpool manager accepts blame after humiliating loss

Liverpool manager Arne Slot accepted full responsibility after his team suffered a humiliating 3–0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, equalling their joint-heaviest Premier League loss at Anfield.

The result leaves the defending champions sitting in 11th place, with their title hopes in ruins.

Savona’s goal came less than a minute into a disastrous second half for the home side.

Liverpool have now lost eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions, and Slot admitted that experience alone will not fix the issues his team is facing.

