Liverpool holds Arsenal in dramatic showdown

[Source: Reuters]

Roberto Firmino’s late equalizer saw Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League cut to six points.

This saw Liverpool hold Arsenal to a 2-all draw in Antfield this morning.

The Gunners were in cruise control with a two-goal lead inside the first half-hour as but were left bitterly disappointed as they paid the price for losing their discipline at times.

Gabriel Martinelli pounced on sloppy Liverpool defending to put Arsenal ahead after eight minutes then Gabriel Jesus rose unmarked between Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson to head home.

Liverpool sparked into life when Mohamed Salah scored from the far post just before the break to set up a thriller.

In a dramatic second half, Salah missed his second successive penalty when he shot wide but Firmino rose at the far post to head home Alexander-Arnold’s cross with three minutes left. In another match, Crystal Palace thrashed Leeds 5-1.