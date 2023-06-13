Lautoka to keep same line-up

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka will not change its line-up in the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final.

Coach Ronil Kumar says the team is still being built and will not be broken up halfway through the tournament.

The Sugar City team needs to gel well together and keep the bond before taking on Labasa in the first semi-final this Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says he trusts his side.

“We will keep the same team throughout, how far we reach, we will still keep the same team so we can combine with our players together and gel together and the players will know what their next move is.”

The Lautoka coach has been very impressed with his players’ communication skills and willingness to listen to what he wants them to do on the field.

Lautoka faces Labasa at 2pm on Saturday followed by the Rewa and Ba game at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The final will kick off at 3pm on Sunday and you can catch the live commentaries of all games on Mirchi FM.