Lautoka ready for Rewa

Lautoka football club is preparing for its upcoming match against Rewa in the Digicel Fiji Premier League round 15.

The management is planning to hold a double header this weekend with Ba and the Labasa game.

Lautoka, currently the table leader, aims to continue its impressive run against defending champion, Rewa.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Other DFPL matches that will be held on Sunday include, Nadi facing Tavua at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga meeting Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and Navua hosting Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All the matches will be played at 3pm.

On Saturday, the Ba and Labasa match will take place at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.