Lautoka ends 21-year drought

A Saula Waqa header in extra-time saw Hyperchem Lautoka clinch the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT title.

Lautoka defeated a determined AK Plumbing/Glamada Rewa outfit 2-1 in extra-time at the HFC Stadium in Suva, ending their 21-year drought.

The last time they lifted the Fiji FACT trophy was in 2001.

The match played beyond 120 minutes was everything a final was expected to be with both teams giving it their all however, it was Ronil Kumar’s team that had the final say putting an end to Rewa’s 13-match winning streak this season.



Saula Waqa scored Lautoka’s winning goal

Lautoka applied early pressure with Sairusi Nalaubu, Zibraaz Sahib and Saula Waqa looking dangerous up front but Emori Ragata guarded his turf well.

The Blues didn’t allow Rewa to keep possession for long and we were on the attack again, holding up well to keep play in their favor.

A corner from Aporosa Yada fell kindly in Afraz Ali’s way who did not hesitate to calmly thump it in the net.



Afraz Ali scores for Lautoka

The fast paced game was complemented by the competitive nature of the players with Rewa’s midfield players working hard to win possession.

Despite a number of chances created by Lautoka, Rewa cleared the ball well, quickly falling back into structure.

Abbu Zahid won his battle in the middle to execute a well-taken through ball to 21-year-old Josaia Sela who finished it off, locking the scores 1-all after 25 minutes of action.

The entertaining match had fans at the edge of their seats with players like Setareki Hughes, Yada, Waqa, Zahid and Tevita Waranaivalu showing brilliant individual skills.



Aporosa Yada receives the Golden Ball award

However, regardless of the many opportunities created, both teams couldn’t find the finishing touches as they drew 1-all at the breather.

Both teams continued the same momentum in the second spell with a lot of aggression shown while contesting for the ball, seeing Waqa and Rewa’s Kavaia Rawaqa shown the yellow card.

Goalkeepers Emori Ragata and Senirusi Bokini also stood stood the test, scrambling well to deny any more goals scored.

Lautoka coach Ronil Kumar says his men played according to the game plan and followed the advice given to them before the match.

“I told them to be patient, no need to rush things as this is 90 minutes football. If we rush we will do a lot of mistakes so I told them to be patient, be disciplined and respect our opponent.”

The high-octane match although stopped a couple of times due to injury had everyone guessing as both teams held firm to their aim to win.

The 1-all draw remained until the end of regular time, taking the match into extra time.

Rewa coach Rodeck Singh says they now turn their focus to the next task.

“The results didn’t go our way but the boys put in a lot of effort, a gallant effort. They fought until the last minute but one mistake cost us. We’ll go regroup, recover and focus on the league now.”

The intensity of the match increased in extra-time and after so many back and forth play, Lautoka’s Saula Waqa finally got his name on the scoresheet, heading home the winner.

It took a dramatic turn when Rewa goalkeeper Ragata fouled Nalaubu which prompted goal-scorer Waqa to retaliate.

Ragata and Waqa were both sent off the field for foul play and violent conduct respectively.

This had little impact to the Blues with time on their side as the reserve players jumped in jubilation as the referee blew the final whistle.



Lautoka goalkeeper Sairusi Bokini receives the Golden Glove award

Lautoka goalkeeper Bokini clinched the Golden Glove award, Aporosa Yada took out the Golden Ball while Navua’s Jared Rongosolia won the the Golden Boot prize.

Jared Ronqosolia receives the Golden Boot award