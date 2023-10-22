Late comeback from Nadi sees them through to final

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Nadi made a comeback to win 3-2 against Suva in the FANCA International Club Championship first semi-final.

Despite trailing 2-1 at halftime, Nadi managed to turn the game around in the second half.

In the second semi-final, NZ Danemora displayed their dominance by defeating Drasa 2-0.

Nadi will now face Danemora in the Main Division final at 3 pm.

Additionally, the Legends division final is currently being contested between California Legends and West Sydney Legends, while the Masters final will see West 1 Masters take on Valelevu Master at 1.30 pm.

You can listen to the Nadi and Danemora finals’ live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.