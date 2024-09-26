Last chance for Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri

This weekend will see the final round of the Digicel Fiji Premier League and promises a lot of excitement even though Extra Supermarket Rewa has already secured the title.

However, the focus shifts to the intense relegation battle between Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri with both teams sitting on 12 points on the DFPL table.

Nasinu hosts Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday at 3 pm, while Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, where a doubleheader is scheduled.

Article continues after advertisement

In the earlier match, Flick Hygiene Suva battles Nadi at 1 pm.

A win is vital especially for Nasinu as Tailevu Naitasiri has a better goal difference.

Rewa travel to Ba to face the Men-in-Black at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at 1:30 pm at Subrail Park, Labasa hosts Navua.

Also on Saturday, Tavua will take on Bua at Garvey Park in leg two of the Digicel Fiji Senior League National Play-Off at 3 pm.

Tavua is in a must-win situation this weekend and Bua is in the driver’s seat at the moment following their 1-0 win at Subrail Park in Labasa last Saturday and will only need a draw or win to secure promotion to the Premier League next season.

However, Tavua will need a two-goal victory to reclaim their spot in the top division.