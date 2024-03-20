Labasa Women’s FC ready for Hekari

[ Source : Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

The head coach of Labasa Women’s Football has a fair idea of what to expect from Hekari FC in their OFC Women’s Champions League semi-final encounter tomorrow.

Roneel Ram says he has been following their opponents for a while and is aware of their playing style.

He also asserts that Hekari FC is an opponent they cannot underestimate.

“I have been following Hekari United and I have studied some of their games, particularly their formations, especially their three up-front. They are very good; most of the time, they like to attack very fast.”

However, Ram is confident his players can get the job done provided they stick to their game plan.

This is the first time Labasa FC will be featuring in a semifinal at this tournament and is aiming to make it to the final two.

The two teams are set to clash at 12 pm today.