Labasa wins Fiji FACT

Labasa is the new BiC Fiji FACT Champion.

The intense battle saw Labasa beat Rewa in a penalty shoot-out with a score of 4-2.

Labasa won in penalty 3-1, and with 1-1 scored in normal game time, the score total came to 4-2.

Article continues after advertisement

The HFC Bank Stadium was a sea of red today as legions of passionate Labasa and Rewa supporters came in creating an electrifying atmosphere for the BiC Fiji FACT final.

The Babasiga Lions were first to ignite the scoreboard, with Melvin Mani finding the back of the net in the 37th minute.

The goal came from a seemingly audacious play; a wide throw-in from Ashnil Raju sailed straight towards goal, where Mani, with a clever flick off the back of his head, redirected the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net.

The introduction of super-sub Iosefo Verevou in the second half proved to be a masterstroke.

From a well-placed free-kick by Bruce Hughes, Verevou was perfectly positioned to tap the ball in, catching the Labasa defence just a moment too late to clear.

The equalizer sparked an outpouring of emotion, with children seen joyously running across the embankment, a clear sign of the renewed hope for the Delta Tigers.

As full-time approached, the drama escalated further.

Veteran defender Taniela Waqa was shown a direct red card, leaving the Babasiga Lions to navigate the final moments with just 10 men.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Labasa held firm, ensuring the match concluded in a 1-1 draw, pushing this gripping final into extra time.

In the 15minutes extra time, neither team scored which forced the play to go into penalties.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.