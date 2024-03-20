Labasa FC bows out of Champions League

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Hekari FC secured a remarkable win over Labasa FC with a 2-0 triumph during the OFC Women’s Champions League semi-final, following an intense 30 minutes of extra time at the Honiara National Stadium in the Solomon Islands.

The first half ended in a goalless stalemate as both teams battled to break the deadlock and find the back of the net.

Labasa Coach Roneel Ram commended the spirited performance of his players in what he described as a tremendous match, highlighting their resilience despite sustaining injuries during the game.

Ram has encouraged his team, assuring them that this is not the end.

He says they will go back to address any shortcomings and promised a strong comeback next year.

Meanwhile, Hekari awaits the outcome of the match between Auckland United FC and Tafea FC.

The final showdown is scheduled for this Saturday at 4pm at the Honiara National Stadium.