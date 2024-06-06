Labasa FC banks on home fans

The Extra Supermarket Labasa FC team is relying on their home fans to boost their chances in the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final clash against defending champions Flick Hygiene Lautoka, this weekend.

Labasa coach Ravnil Pratap says the Subrail Park crowd made a difference during the group games, pushing the players to strive hard on the field.

With their initial goal of reaching the semifinals achieved, Pratap says the team is now aiming to clinch the title on their home turf.

Article continues after advertisement

“A few weeks back I said that we want to host the knockout stages here where we are able to witness the semifinal and final. So often, we don’t see the finals played here”.



Labasa coach Ravnil Pratap

Labasa will face Lautoka at 2pm on Saturday in the first semi-final before 4R Electrical Ba and Oceania Fiberglass Navua battle at 4:30pm.

The final kicks will be held on Sunday at 1pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.