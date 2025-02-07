Kulas show fighting spirit despite loss

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas fell to the visiting Maori Women’s team 3-2 in a friendly match yesterday at the Fiji FA Ba Academy ground.

The Maori side took an early lead, scoring three goals in the first half.

However, the Kulas showed resilience and refused to give up with National striker Cema Nasau scoring twice in the second half.

Despite the loss, Fiji National Women’s Coach Angeline Chua is pleased with her team’s performance.

She says despite having mostly U-19 players they did well.

“For us, we are fearless in terms of the instinct to go forward to the ball and never give up on the fighting spirit, that is our key strength.”

The Kulas have been in camp in Ba since Monday and will break out on Sunday.

The Maori Women’s team will play their next match tomorrow at 4 pm at the same venue.