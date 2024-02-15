Kulas ready for big showdown

Oceania Football Confederation

The Digicel Fiji Kulas are eagerly anticipating the OFC Olympic Qualifier semi-final tomorrow in Samoa.

Despite facing their biggest Oceania rival, New Zealand, Fiji remains determined and steadfast in their aim of reaching the Olympics in Paris, France.

Head coach Angeline Chua says she’s confident despite New Zealand’s favourite tag.

“It turns out that we tried to top the group but meeting NZ in the semifinals or final is just the process that we will meet them. So we are taking things positively”

Chua emphasizes they’re determined to go all out against the Kiwis.

The Fiji Kulas will face New Zealand in the semi-final at 4pm tomorrow.