Krishna excited to play against Kaltak

Brian Kaltak (left), Roy Krishna

Fiji men’s football captain Roy Krishna is looking forward to the challenge from Vanuatu especially from his long-time friend Brian Kaltak in this afternoon’s OFC Men’s Nations Cup semi-final.

Krishna says he has a great friendship with the Vanuatu star.

He adds they respect each other and will both be looking out for a win for their respective teams.

“I know Brian personally, we talk a lot and I am very proud of him and what he is doing, not just for Vanuatu but for the Oceania region you know being a champion and it has created a path for other players from Oceania so credit goes to him.”

Krishna says that when they enter the field it will be serious business and he looks forward to be given a tough time by the host team.

The Digicel Bula Boys and Vanuatu will clash at 4pm.

In the first semi-final, New Zealand faces Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium in Vanuatu.