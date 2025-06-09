Khem's heroics send Labasa to BOG final

Anish Khem [Photo: Supplied]

Anish Khem was the hero of the match, scoring the winning goal for Labasa in the second half of extra time in the Extra Battle of the Giants semi-final where the home side won 1-0 against Navua.

The midfielder was awarded a free kick in front of the goal, and he delivered a brilliant shot that went directly into the back of the net.

The Labasa crowd went wild when the free kick was taken. From that point, the Lions played defensively until the final second of the ten minutes of extra time.

It was a tough match between the hosts and the Navua team, with back-and-forth attacks throughout.

Navua seemed more in control in the first half, with Rahul Krishna creating set pieces for striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

However, Labasa goalkeeper Jitoko Vulava was excellent, making crucial saves to keep his team in the game.

In the second half, Labasa played with more control.

Rusiate Doidoi was substituted in and made an immediate impact with his multiple attempts on the frontline, alongside midfielder Anish Khem.

Navua defenders Filipe Baravilala, Vinal Prasad, and Kolinio Sivoki, along with keeper Jovilisi Borisi, were in sync every time Labasa tried to attack.

Adding to the drama, Labasa players disputed a referee’s decision, calling for a handball in Navua’s defensive third.

However, Referee Kavitesh Bihari ruled it a natural reflex and did not award a penalty.

The match went into extra time after a goalless draw at full time.

