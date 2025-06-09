Khem credits preparation for BOG victory

Labasa midfielder Anish Khem believes their Battle of the Giants triumph over Rewa on Sunday was the result of smart preparation and resilience.

He said the team had to deal with injury concerns earlier in the tournament but managed to regroup and focus on their game plan.

Khem explained that the squad put in extra work in camp ahead of the knockout stages, which ultimately paid off.

“I think the concern was a little bit of injuries and stuff. But we rectified it, and then we went back to the camp.”

He adds that they followed their game plan and mended some pieces, which helped them in the win.

Labasa beat Rewa 2-1 at home in Subrails Park to claim the BOG title.

