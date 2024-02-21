Khan hoping for better results

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Suva football side will be doing some soul-searching as they prepare for their upcoming Digicel Fiji Premier League match.

Head coach, Nigel Khan asserts that lack of fitness and communication cost them the match against Ba last week.

Khan says they will be working on these areas this week and the need for players to step up, especially those with more experience.

“Guess it’s not something that we’d expected. Five goals to two, but, yeah. I mean, everyone knows that Suva is in a rebuilding phase, and Suva has been a champion for the last three to four years.”

The squad had a gruelling fitness test yesterday with Inosi Cava, who’s been assisting Khan.

Round two of the DFPL on Sunday sees Tailevu Naitasiri playing the Men In Black at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, Suva hosts Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nasinu takes on Nadi at Prince Charles Park, and Lautoka battles Navua at Churchill Park. All these games kick off at 3pm while the Nadroga and Labasa match starts at 1 pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the Lautoka and Navua match commentary live on Mirchi FM.