Key areas need fixing says Nasinu manager

After recording its first loss in the Digicel Fiji FACT Nasinu is amending key areas before Thursday.

The side went down 1-2 against Security Systems Management Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday.

Nasinu Manager Shivneel Prasad says the mid-field needs to step up to their game and work harder if they want to take down a team like Ram’s Cleaning Service/All Freight Logistics Suva.

Prasad says they did not have a good start to the Fiji FACT and will work on ironing out mistakes.

“Main thing is midfields, we’ll try to focus on it and also the strikers too”

Nasinu will face Suva in its second Fiji FACT match on Thursday at 3pm.