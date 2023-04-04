Keane scores late goal in Everton's 1-1 draw with Spurs

[Source: Reuters]

Michael Keane scored a last-gasp goal to lift Everton to a 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday, a big boost for the team’s desperate battle to avoid relegation.

The goal provided some consolation for Keane after an earlier tackle on Cristian Romero led to Spurs being awarded a penalty which Harry Kane converted in the 68th minute.

In injury time, Keane took a couple of touches and then fired from 30 yards out and into the top corner, bringing the delirious Goodison Park fans to their feet.

Article continues after advertisement

Tottenham, in the thick of the race to finish top-four and qualify for the Champions League next season, had to settle for a point in their first game since manager Antonio Conte was sacked.

Everton climbed to 15th with 27 points, a point above the relegation zone. Tottenham moved back up to fourth, albeit level on 50 points with third-placed Newcastle United and fifth-placed Manchester United, who both have two games in hand.

Everton lost Abdoulaye Doucoure to a red card in the 58th minute after Kane had grabbed the shirt of the Mali midfielder, who reacted by swatting the England captain in the face and leaving him collapsing to the pitch.

Spurs also ended the match with 10 men with Lucas Moura sent off two minutes from time.