Kautoga dedicates win to fans

Bula Boys in celebration mode after their win against the Solomon Islands on Thursday night.

Fiji Bula Boys veteran Samuela Kautoga dedicated their FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifiers 1-nil win over the Solomon Islands to all their fans and supporters who came out in numbers to cheer on the side.

He says the boys wanted to win the match for their fans as a Fiji Day gift, and he is happy they were able to get the job done at the HFC bank Stadium in Suva.

The 27-year-old says he could see a lot of heart and dedication in the way the boys played and thanked them for giving their all on the field last night.

“I’m just lost for words. Today was Fiji Day and we just wanted to win for the people of Fiji. I don’t know but after the second half we just came in a talked about it, we don’t have to think about the red card we just have to play from our heart.”

The Bula Boys will be travelling to Papua New Guinea next month to play their remaining two matches of the qualifiers.

They will be playing the hosts, PNG, on November 14 and takes on New Caledonia on the 17th.