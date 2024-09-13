Junior kulas focuses on fitness

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Junior Kulas head coach Marika Rodu knows what is at stake in tomorrow, clash against a strong Samoan side.

A win tomorrow will secure the top spot in the pool for Fiji but a loss could put them in a dangerous spot,

He says that the girls will need to be in great shape if they want to come away with a win tomorrow.

“Definitely it’s our shape, we need to maintain our shape as we progress into this match. It’s going to be a very critical match and our shape will determine our progress.”



He adds that they will also need to be well-disciplined in the game and avoid giving the ball away.

Fiji will face Samoa at 2.45 pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.