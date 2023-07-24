Jamaica aimed to 'shock world' after France draw

Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood, top, celebrates with her teammates after a 0-0 draw with France. [Source: AP]

Jamaica’s women’s team, ranked 43rd in the world, aimed to “shock the world” in their Women’s World Cup opener against fifth-ranked France.

Despite complaints of “subpar” support from their federation, the Jamaican players managed to secure an impressive goalless draw against the European superstars.

This marks Jamaica’s second appearance in the tournament, making them the first Caribbean team to qualify.

However, the team’s journey to Australia and New Zealand has been overshadowed by their ongoing battle with their own federation, causing disappointment within the camp.

[Source: BBC]