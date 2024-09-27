It’s possible says Tavua coach

Tavua FC side [Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

Goal scoring is not a problem for the Tavua football side despite in a must win situation in the final leg of the Digicel Fiji Senior League National Play-Off.

Tavua coach Dr Diva Singh says even though they’ll be without Malakai Tiwa, there are other players in the side who can deliver.

The side has their backs against the wall as they need to win by two clear goals to return to the Digicel Fiji Premier League next year.

Dr Singh says anything is possible for Tavua.

“I think when we say two goals for a promotion match yes, it’s going to be challenging it’s something that’s possible with the Tavua team with the boys I have and we have a lot of goal scorers in our team.”

Meanwhile, Bua is confident of creating history and their President Bhan Pratap believes the weather will be an issue for them.

Pratap says they have the players who can create a new chapter for Bua football after their 1-nil win last weekend in Labasa in leg one of the playoff.

A draw or win for Bua will see them secure promotion to the Premier League but Tavua needs a two-goal victory to reclaim their spot in the top division.

However, if Tavua wins 1-0, the match will head to extra time and potentially penalties if no further goals are scored.

The match kicks off at 2pm tomorrow at Garvey Park in Tavua tomorrow.