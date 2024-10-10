Italy to prove worth

[Source: Reuters]

Italy can become a great team if they play at their best, coach Luciano Spalletti said on yesterday ahead of a game against Belgium which he described as crucial for their hopes of progress in the Nations League.

Italy, top of Group Two after winning both matches last month, host Belgium on Thursday and Israel on Monday.

Belgium are level on three points with second-placed France and Israel are bottom on zero.

Article continues after advertisement

Italy exited Euro 2024 at the last-16 stage and failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, something that has deeply embarrassed a nation who have won the global trophy four times.

Spalletti said the team felt an obligation to be at the next World Cup in 2026, but that it should not become an obsession.