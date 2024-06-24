Hungary suffers as usual in Euro 2024 win over Scotland, says coach

[Source: Reuters]

Hungary do not achieve anything in football without suffering greatly and the last-gasp 1-0 Euro 2024 victory over Scotland this morning that kept alive their hopes of reaching the last 16 was no exception, Hungary coach Marco Rossi said.

Hungary snatched a 100th-minute winner with almost the last kick of the game thanks to Kevin Csoboth’s breakaway goal to beat Scotland and put themselves in contention for a last-16 spot.

Rossi’s men must now wait to see whether they advance as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Article continues after advertisement

“We never achieved nothing in the past without big, big suffering,” Rossi said after the Group A match at the Stuttgart Arena. “Today was no different.”

“I’m delighted to have gotten my first win in this competition,” the 59-year-old added.

The game was paused for a lengthy period in the 68th minute after a horrible clash between Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Barnabas Varga.

Varga — who was carried off on a stretcher — appeared to be knocked out and needed urgent treatment as distressed Hungary players erected blankets around him as a screen.

Rossi called it a confusing situation and said the players were worried because of the time it took for doctors to arrive, adding that Varga would require an operation on his face but that he was out of danger.

“He suffered a facial fracture and will require an operation,” Rossi said. “He is under no risk. If we go through the competition, he won’t be part of the competition.”