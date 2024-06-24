Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

[Source: Reuters]

Hungary snatched a 100th-minute winner to beat Scotland 1-0 and put themselves in contention for a last-16 spot at the European Championship while condemning the Scots to yet another failure at a major tournament.

Kevin Csoboth’s breakaway goal with almost the last kick of the match ensured Hungary finished third in Group A with three points while Scotland, yet to reach the knockout phase of either the Euros or World Cup, end in last place on two points.

Hungary must wait to see whether they will qualify for the last 16 in one of the places reserved for the best four third-placed finishers.

Their progress now rests on results from other groups going their way over the next three days. However, for now Marco Rossi’s side will revel in their dramatic victory that rescued their hopes just as they thought they were heading home.

The match was a scrappy affair, with both teams struggling to exert any kind of control despite each being desperate for a win to continue their stay in Germany.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland did dominate possession in the opening 25 minutes but could not fashion any clear-cut chances. Indeed, they had no shots at all in the first half despite having 61% of the ball. They ended the match without a shot on target.

Hungary, meanwhile, grew into the game and began threatening on the break and making quick transitions, with captain Dominik Szoboszlai in particular threatening from set pieces.

The midfielder’s freekick to the far post in the 41st minute was met by an unmarked Willi Orban but his poor header clipped the top of the bar from close range.

Che Adams had Scotland’s first shot shortly after the break but he blasted it over.