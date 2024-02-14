Hopes still high for Kulas: Chua

[Source: OFC]

Digicel Fiji Kulas coach Angeline Chua emphasizes the team’s priority to recuperate ahead of their Olympic Qualifier semi-final clash with New Zealand on Friday in Samoa.

While expressing concerns over the team’s inconsistency, Chua maintains optimism, believing in their potential to bounce back.

Chua underscores the significance of the upcoming match, stating they will approach it with the same level of intensity as they do for a final.

“We have to approach them like they are playing in the final because we know the final is going to be New Zealand and meeting them either in the semi-finals or finals will be the same thing. We will make sure to recover well and be sure we are full of energy.”



The side suffered a setback yesterday as they were stunned by the Solomon Islands, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat in their final Group A match.



The Kulas and New Zealand will clash at 4pm on Friday.