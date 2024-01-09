Holders Man City visit Spurs, Villa at Chelsea in FA Cup fourth round

[Source: Reuters]
FA Cup holders Manchester City face a tricky trip to Tottenham Hotspur, while in-form Aston Villa have been drawn to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round.
Third-placed champions City are a point above Spurs with a game in hand in the Premier League table, while Villa are flying high in second spot with Chelsea languishing 10th.
Twelve-time FA Cup winners Manchester United face a fourth-round match at either Newport County or Eastleigh after their 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic on Monday.
Fulham welcome Newcastle United and Sheffield United host Brighton & Hove Albion in other all-Premier League ties, with matches scheduled to be played over the Jan. 27-28 weekend.
League leaders Liverpool, who knocked Arsenal out in the third round, received a more favourable draw on Monday.
Juergen Klopp’s team will host the winners of the replay between Norwich City and Bristol Rovers.
Sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, travel to second-tier Ipswich Town.
The winners of the replay between Crystal Palace and Everton will host either Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers.
League Two side Wrexham A.F.C., owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and who reached the fourth round last season, will visit Blackburn Rovers.
Draw:
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Brentford/Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United/Bristol City v Nottingham Forest/Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City/Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City/Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace/Everton v Luton Town/Bolton Wanderers
Newport Country/Eastleigh v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United
Ties to be played over Jan. 27-28 weekend