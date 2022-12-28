Guardiola wary of 'aggressive' Leeds

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Leeds United would not have been his first choice to restart their Premier League campaign against.

He expects a tough test against the division’s most aggressive side tomorrow.

City, who lost to Brentford in their final league game before the World Cup break, trail leaders Arsenal by eight points.

Article continues after advertisement

Newcastle United have leapfrogged City side into second, a point above them but having played two games more.

Guardiola says his players have to be switched on against Leeds.

Man City can cut the deficit to Arsenal to five points with a win on and Guardiola was determined to keep the leaders within striking distance.