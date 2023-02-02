Great opportunity for Fiji Futsal coach

National futsal coach Jerry Sam.

More is at stake in these next four days when top Futsal teams compete in Suva.

The Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC starts at Vodafone Arena today with 10 teams taking part.

It’ll be a busy weekend for national futsal coach Jerry Sam as he’ll get another opportunity to watch some new talents in the IDC.

Sam says getting the best players together is vital because of the upcoming international competitions.

“What I’m looking for just because the Futsal is growing in the country, what I’m looking for is the basic technic and knowledge that the players have, and then I’ll call them for a training camp.”

The first match today will kick off at 4pm between Nasinu and Rewa.

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on pay per view for $15USD on the FBC Pop channel via the Walesi platform.