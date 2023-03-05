Goalless finish for Suva and Labasa

Suva and Labasa ended in a goalless draw in round three of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Both teams put up a strong defence at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In other matches, Rewa has defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 2-0 in round three of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Goals from Rewa were scored by Alvin Hou in the 25th minute and Atkin Kaua extended the lead in the 54th minute.

Lautoka thrashed Nadi 5-1 and Navua ended in a 1-all draw with Tavua.