Glitch causes venue booking mix up: Vakalalabure

A glitch in the Fiji Sports Councils’ new online booking system has forced the Fiji Football Association to revise its dates for the Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium this year.

This is after the Fiji FA had earlier announced the tournament would be held at the venue on 31st May to June 9th.

The football body was later informed the dates clashed with the Oceania Athletics Championships.

In a statement, Fiji Sports Council Executive Chairman Gilbert Vakalalabure says the new online booking system is part of its vision to make its facilities accessible to all.

Vakalalabure says Athletics Fiji was prompt in booking the facility for the intended dates.

He adds the Council is committed to working with all national sporting organizations, stakeholders and event organizers to ensure it is able to meet everyone’s needs in terms of facility hire.



Meanwhile, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the board will now decide on another date to host the competition.