French soccer star Mbappe confirms he will leave Paris Saint Germain

[Source: Reuters]

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe said in a video on social media platform X that he would leave Paris Saint Germain and end his ‘adventure’ with the club in a few weeks time.

“This is my last year at Paris Saint Germain. I will not stay on and I will end my adventure in a few weeks time. I will play my last match at the Parc des Princes this Sunday,” said the 25-year old in his video address.

There has been widespread media speculation that Mbappe will move to Real Madrid. Mbappe did not mention the Spanish champions in his video but confirmed he would leave France.

“It’s hard, it’s hard. I did not think it would be as hard as it was to announce this, to leave my country, Ligue 1 – a championship which I have always known. But I think I needed this, the need for a new challenge after this year,” he said.

Earlier this week, Borussia Dortmund beat PSG in the Champions League semi-final.

Qatar’s state-run Qatar Sports Investment firm bought a majority stake in PSG in 2011. Since then, PSG has won nine Ligue 1 titles, but it has failed to win the Champions League – a key goal for its Qatari owners.