France held by Jamaica at Women's World Cup

[Source: Reuters]

France’s hopes of a winning start to their Women’s World Cup campaign were thwarted by a hardworking Jamaican side in a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F clash at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday.

The French, semi-finalists at last year’s European Championship, were unable to get their fluent passing game going as the Jamaicans hassled and harried them to earn their first World Cup point after three defeats in their 2019 debut.

Forward Kadidiatou Diani almost clinched the winner for France in the 90th minute, but her powerful header hit the bar, then the post, before bouncing out to the delight of the Jamaicans in the crowd of nearly 40,000.

Fifth-ranked France take on Brazil in the match that is expected to decide Group F in Brisbane on Saturday, while Jamaica will face Panama in Perth later the same day without top striker Khadija Shaw, who was dismissed in stoppage time.