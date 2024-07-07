Four DFPL matches today

Rewa will be all out to top the standing

Four Digicel Fiji Premier League games will be played today with a double header in Vatuwaqa.

Tailevu Naitasiri plays Ba while Nasinu hosts Nadi at the Fiji Football Association ground in Vatuwaqa.

Nasinu and Nadi will play at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

At Ratu Cakobau in Nausori, Rewa faces Suva at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Navua hosts Lautoka at the Uprising ground.

Meanwhile, yesterday Labasa beat Nadroga 2-1 and the Babasiga Lions are now at the top of the league table with 24 points and Rewa is second with 23.

Ba is currently third with 17 points.