Former track star Salma Paralluelo takes FIFA Women's World Cup by storm

Former sprinter Salma Paralluelo is fast becoming one of the breakout stars of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after leading Spain to their first final at the age of 19.

The Barcelona sensation has taken the tournament by storm in the knockout stages, coming off the bench to score big goals in 2-1 victories against the Netherlands in the quarterfinal and Sweden in the semifinal.

Paralluelo’s late heroics have earned her player of the match honours on both occasions.

After starting Spain’s previous four matches at this year’s World Cup, she has been used as an impact player off the bench for the last two.

It’s a role she has thrived in, scoring in back-to-back games.

