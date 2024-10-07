Forest hold Chelsea to draw

[Source: BBC]

Chris Wood and Noni Madueke scored as Chelsea and Nottingham Forest played out a tactical and feisty draw at Stamford Bridge.

Forest went ahead when 32-year-old striker Wood slid in a finish past Robert Sanchez after a good set-piece routine involving James Ward-Prowse and Nikola Milenkovic in the 49th minute.

But Chelsea responded quickly as Madueke equalized eight minutes later after cutting in on his left foot and shooting, his fourth such effort having had the beating of left-back Alex Moreno.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White came off injured in the second half – putting his chances of contributing with England this month in major doubt as he gingerly walked off the pitch, looking in pain and frustrated.

Referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Forest’s Ward-Prowse for deliberately handling the ball to stop a Nicolas Jackson counter-attack in the second half, giving him a second yellow card, having booked him earlier on for a more conventional tactical foul on star man Cole Palmer.

Then, Madueke also appeared to go off injured after a melee sparked by Neco Williams, who pushed defender Marc Cucurella into Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.