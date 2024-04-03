Forest beat Fulham to boost survival hopes

Nottingham Forest gave their hopes of Premier League survival a crucial boost with a convincing victory over Fulham at the City Ground.

Despite Fulham threatening a comeback in the second period, the home side’s three first-half goals were enough to move them three points clear of the relegation zone.

Callum Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring after nine minutes, cutting inside and slotting home after Morgan Gibbs-White’s sublime threaded pass found the forward on the left-hand side.

Chris Wood continued his impressive goalscoring form 10 minutes later with a superb strike from range – his eighth in nine appearances – before Gibbs-White added a third, placing a low drive into the bottom corner.

It looked like Forest had the points wrapped up by half-time but a breathless second period began with Tosin Adarabioyo’s glancing header pulling one back for the visitors after just five minutes.

Chances were in abundance at both ends as Neco Williams hammered a shot off the bar and a fine Matz Sels save denied Adarabioyo a second, while Kenny Tete clipped the underside of the bar.

The result leaves Fulham 12th while 17th-placed Forest will travel to Tottenham on Sunday with renewed confidence about their hopes of staying up.