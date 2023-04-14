First win for Fiji Futsal

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Futsal recorded its first win in the Extra Supermarket Melanesian Futsal Cup last night.

Fiji defeated New Caledonia 6-3 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

They bounced back from a 2-all draw against Vanuatu on Wednesday.

Ramzan Khan who was named Player of the Match, scored a hat-trick while Rajneel Singh, Ratu Dau and captain Filipe Baravilala scored one each.

In another match, the Solomon Islands edged New Caledonia 5-4.