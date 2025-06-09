Fiji Young Kulas to leave for championship

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Members of the Fiji Young Kulas were officially farewelled this afternoon at a ceremony held at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva, as the team prepares to depart for the OFC Girls Under-16 Championship in Samoa.

Fiji Football Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf expressed his gratitude to the players for their hard work and dedication in the lead-up to the tournament.

He extended his best wishes to the team, encouraging them to take pride in representing the nation on the international stage.

“We believe these girls has what it takes to top their pool, win the semi-final and hopefully make it to the final where they will play New Zealand and qualify for Morocco 2026.”

He also acknowledged the coaching staff for their commitment and effort in preparing the squad for national duties.

The top two teams from the championship will gain qualification for the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup in Morocco next year.

The championship will take place in Samoa, with the team scheduled to depart the country later today.

