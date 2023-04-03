Fiji U15 ready for NZ tournament

Fiji Under-15 is set to leave the country on Friday for an inaugural FIFA Development tournament in New Zealand.

Head coach Sunil Kumar is impressed with the effort of the players during training.

Kumar states that coaching these young people is not a challenge for him but rather a blessing, as it allows him to discover and develop hidden abilities and skills.

“As we all say there’s lots of raw talent, yes there is talent. So we need to keep them in a loop, in a program where we walk them constantly and so that we can progress with them.”



Head coach Sunil Kumar.

Kumar hopes players will learn a lot from the tournament.