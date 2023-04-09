Fiji U15 go down in friendly

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Under-15 side went down 2-3 to the Solomon Islands in friendly match at the Nagahue Reserve Turf in Auckland, New Zealand.

This is part of their build up to the OFC Boys Development tournament.

The match was played in three sets in which Fiji was down 1-3 in the first, 0-0 in the second and won by the last set 1-0.

The tournament proper starts on Tuesday and runs on until the 18th.

Fiji U15 is pooled with Tahiti and the Solomon Islands.