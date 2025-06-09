Fiji U-17 bow out of world cup after heavy defeat

[Source: FIFA/Facebook]

Fiji’s campaign at the FIFA U-17 World Cup has come to an end following a 7–0 loss to Argentina in their final Group D match today.

The young Bula Boys struggled to contain a dominant Argentine side, who sealed the victory with a hat-trick from Uriel Ojeda and doubles from Mateo Martinez, while Santiago Silveira and Simon Escobar added late goals to complete the rout.

The result means Fiji exit the tournament without a win, after earlier losses to Belgium and Tunisia in their opening group fixtures.

Despite the early exit, the experience proved invaluable for the Fijian side, who competed against some of the world’s top youth football nations on the global stage.

The team will now return home to regroup and build towards future international competitions, with several promising players expected to form the core of Fiji’s next generation of football talent.

